Left Menu

Tennis-Miami Open director Blake fined for breaching betting sponsorship rules

The American former world number four accepted the $56,250 fine along with a suspended fine of $131,250 and a suspended ban of 18 months and fully co-operated with the investigation, the ITIA said in a statement. "As a Tournament Director, Blake is considered a "covered person", who must comply with the sport's rules around relationships with betting operators," they added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:15 IST
Tennis-Miami Open director Blake fined for breaching betting sponsorship rules
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Former ATP finalist and Miami Open tournament director James Blake has been fined for breaching betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday, while adding the breach was not intentional. The American former world number four accepted the $56,250 fine along with a suspended fine of $131,250 and a suspended ban of 18 months and fully co-operated with the investigation, the ITIA said in a statement.

"As a Tournament Director, Blake is considered a "covered person", who must comply with the sport's rules around relationships with betting operators," they added. "This case is more a matter of perception, rather than corruption," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said. "We urge anyone in the sport who is unclear or is considering commercial deals like this to get in touch with us to seek guidance."

Blake was a member of the U.S. team which won the Davis Cup in 2007 and also reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024