Left Menu

PVL: Mumbai Meteors get past Bengaluru Torpedoes to return to winning ways

Mumbai Meteors came back from behind to hand over an 8-15, 15-12, 15-10, 11-15, 15-9 defeat to the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the match.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 07:58 IST
PVL: Mumbai Meteors get past Bengaluru Torpedoes to return to winning ways
Players in action. (Picture: Prime Volleyball League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Meteors came back from behind to hand over an 8-15, 15-12, 15-10, 11-15, 15-9 defeat to the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the match. Despite a shock defeat in the previous game, Bengaluru Torpedoes coach David Lee made it clear his side will stick to their strategies of attacking serves. Sethu did not disappoint, rocking Mumbai's defence with consecutive super serves. Mujeeb's play from the middle further gave an edge to the Torpedoes, but Pankaj Sharma's errors gave Meteors a respite from the relentless attack.

Sensational Sethu contributed to the defence, pairing up with Srajan Shetty. Shubham Chaudhary began making contributions to the attack as Mumbai began the fight back. Ajith Lal's presence provided a much-needed flair to the Meteors' attack. Heptinstall's overhit shot on a super point hurt Torpedoes and Mumbai entered into the contest. Setter Aravindhan became the glue to connect Mumbai's attac and Amit's consistent pipe attacks. But the Super Point call went wrong for the Mumbai coach, and the Torpedoes a lifeline, as the match went to the final set.

Amit continued to dominate in attack, keeping Mumbai ahead, while Paulo Lamounier and Thomas Heptinstall kept the Bengaluru in the hunt with powerful spikes. A few unforced errors helped out Mumbai and with Shameem's super showing with the blocks, the Meteors earned their second win of the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024