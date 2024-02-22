Left Menu

Aanchal Thakur clinches giant slalom gold in KIWG

Manjeet got the gold while Padma Namgail won silver and Rameez Ahmad Padder settled for bronze.In the womens nordic sprint over 5km, Bhavani Thekeda Nanjunda of Karnataka struck gold.

PTI | Gulmarg | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:51 IST
India's leading alpine skier Aanchal Thakur clinched the giant slalom gold on day two of the Khelo India Winter Games as Himachal Pradesh women made a clean sweep of the medals in the event here on Thursday.

Aanchal, the 27-year-old from Himachal Pradesh, won with a time of 00:56.339 seconds, followed by state-mates Tunaja Thakur and Promila Thakur who won silver and bronze, respectively.

Karnataka continued to lead the medals tally at the Koongdoori course with eight gold medals, while Army climbed to third and Uttarakhand struck their first pair of gold medals at the games.

In the men's mountaineering skiing event, Mayank Dimiri of Uttarakhand sprinted to gold, while Shahid Ahmad Chachi and Mehraj Ud Din Bhat from J&K won the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women's ski mountaineering event, which was witnessed by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishit Pramanik, Menka Gunjiyal of Uttarakhand won the gold, while Shazia Hassan of J&K won the silver and Kaamya Kathikeyan of Maharashtra bagged the bronze.

In the nordic sprint for men at the Golf Club course, Army made a clean sweep of the 1.6km race. Manjeet got the gold while Padma Namgail won silver and Rameez Ahmad Padder settled for bronze.

In the women's nordic sprint (over 5km), Bhavani Thekeda Nanjunda of Karnataka struck gold. Sapna and Prince Kumari, representing ITBP, clinched silver and bronze respectively. It was the second gold for Bhavani, who had won the 1.6km title on Wednesday.

