Cummins, Zampa guide Australia to victory over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Leg spinner Adam Zampa and speedster Pat Cummins guided Australia to victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park on Friday. The Blackcaps were bundled out for 102 runs in the 17 overs they played in response to Australia's 174. The highest run-getter for the hosts was Glenn Phillips who scored 42 runs off 35 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Other than Phillips, only two batters Trent Boult (16) and Josh Clarkson (10) were able to score in double digits. Other batters failed to leave their mark in the second match which included the likes of star batters Finn Allen, Will Young, Mark Chapman and many others. For the Men in Yellow, the pick of the bowlers was Zampa who snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 34 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis in his three overs where he leaked just 16 runs in his spell.

One wicket each was bagged by Josh Hazelwood, Cummins and Mitchell Marsh in their spells where they conceded 12, 19, and 18 runs respectively. Earlier in the first innings, the visitors were asked to bat first after the New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss.

The Australian side was bowled out for 174 runs on the penultimate ball of the 20th over. Opener Travis Head was the highest scorer for the side as he scored 45 runs from 22 balls which was laced by five sixes and two boundaries in his innings. Cummins and Marsh also played crucial knocks for their side where they scored 28 runs and 26 runs respectively.

For the Kiwis, the highest wicket-taker was Lockie Ferguson who took four wickets in his spell of 3.5 overs where he conceded just 12 runs. Two wickets each were taken by bowlers like Adam Milne, Ben Seares, and Santner in their respective spells. Brief Score: 174 in 19.5 overs (Travis Head 45, Pat Cummins 28, Lockie Ferguson 4/12) vs New Zealand 102 in 17 overs (Glenn Phillips 42, Trent Boult 16, Adam Zampa 4/34). (ANI)

