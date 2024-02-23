New Zealand hit by injury blow in second T20I against Australi

New Zealand star wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway Suffered an injury as was struck on his left thumb in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia on Friday. Conway got injured while wicket-keeping in the second match at Eden Park in Auckland. He sustained the injury during the second over of the match when the ball wobbled and struck his left thumb off Adam Milne, who was bowling over 140kph.

Conway was forced to leave the field with Finn Allen taking over the 'keeping duties for the remainder of the innings. "Devon Conway has left Eden Park to undergo an X-ray on his injured left thumb after sustaining a blow while wicket-keeping in tonight's second T20I," said Blackcaps as quoted by ICC.

Luckily for the hosts, Conway's X-ray cleared him of a fracture. "An X-ray has cleared Devon Conway of an obvious fracture to his left thumb and he has returned to the ground," the Blackcaps confirmed on social media. "He will be further reviewed tomorrow." However, Conway did not come to bat in the second innings as New Zealand suffered a heavy defeat of 72 runs.

Australia, who put up a competitive total of 174, put up an impressive bowling show led by Adam Zampa (4/34). The hosts were bundled out for 102 in the 17th over. The visitors have now taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Before the start of the second T20I, the Kiwis also revealed that Rachin Ravindra would miss the game after experiencing pain in his left knee following the first game in Wellington. A decision will be made on his availability for the third T20I in due course. Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand in the series opener with a fiery 35-ball 68. Conway too was impressive with the bat in Wellington, making a brisk 63 off 46 balls.

The third and final T20I is scheduled to be played at the same venue, Eden Park, on Sunday, 25 February. The Blackcaps would hope that the duo recovers in time for the two-match Test series which begins on 29 February. (ANI)

