Left Menu

Soccer games involving Valencia and Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain

The league has yet to announce new dates for the games.The league said that the two Valencia-based clubs had requested the postponement due to the dramatic fire that took place yesterday in Valencia that claimed human lives. The league said that a minute of silence will be held before all the first- and second-division games this weekend in memory of the victims.Also, the Spanish soccer federation said a minute of silence will be held before Spains Womens Nations League semi-final match against the Netherlands in Seville on Friday.The Valencia regional government declared three days of mourning.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:22 IST
Soccer games involving Valencia and Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

Soccer games involving Valencia and Levante have been postponed after both clubs requested not to play in the immediate aftermath of a deadly fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, the Spanish league said Friday.

The fire engulfed two residential towers in Valencia on Thursday night. Authorities have reported four confirmed deaths and that 14 people are still missing.

Valencia was scheduled to visit Granada in the Spanish league on Saturday, the same day Levante was set to host Andorra in the second division. The league has yet to announce new dates for the games.

The league said that the two Valencia-based clubs had requested the postponement "due to the dramatic fire that took place yesterday in Valencia that claimed human lives." The league said that a minute of silence will be held before all the first- and second-division games this weekend in memory of the victims.

Also, the Spanish soccer federation said a minute of silence will be held before Spain's Women's Nations League semi-final match against the Netherlands in Seville on Friday.

The Valencia regional government declared three days of mourning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024