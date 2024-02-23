Left Menu

Poonacha, men's doubles pairs bow out of Pune ATP Challenger 100

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:12 IST
Niki Poonacha lost the men's singles quarterfinals while the two men's doubles pairs could not make it past the last-four stage of the ATP Challenger 100 International tournament here on Friday.

Poonacha did most of the hard work but missed a match point to go down to seventh seeded Dane Sweeny of Australia.

Sweeny came back from a 2-5 deficit in the third set to end the challenge of the Indian wildcard, eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in a contest that lasted a little over two hours.

Local favourite Arjun Kadhe, partnering Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, went down 3-6, 4-6 in just under an hour to third seeds Dan Added of France and Yunseong Chung of South Korea.

The other Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, on a roll given their recent domination, saw their 10-match winning run come to an end.

Ramanathan and Myneni were beaten by the Australian pair of Tristian Schoolkate and Adam Walton 6-7(6), 2-6.

In singles, Walton will take on Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia in the semifinals, having beaten Russia's Alexey Zakharov 6-4, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match.

The fourth-seeded Valentin Vacherot also reached the semifinals with a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over France's Enzo Couacaud, setting up a clash against Sweeny in the final four.

