Sports News Roundup: Sebastian Aho's late goal lifts 'Canes past Panthers; Timberwolves G Mike Conley signs contract extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Thunder waive ex-starter Aleksej Pokusevski

The Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday waived forward Aleksej Pokusevski, a former starter and the No. 17 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. Pokusevski started 25 of his 34 games in an injury-shortened 2022-23 season and averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. But after forearm and ankle injuries limited his practice time in the summer, the 22-year-old Serbian couldn't crack the lineup this season.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets aim to topple tumbling Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets struggled prior to the All-Star break by finishing play with their second three-game skid of the season. The Nuggets got back on track in their return to action and will look to make it two straight wins when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho's late goal lifts 'Canes past Panthers

Sebastian Aho scored with 18.9 seconds to play and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 44 shots as the Carolina Hurricanes outlasted the visiting Florida Panthers to win 1-0 on Thursday night in a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference's best teams in Raleigh, N.C. Aho's 21st goal of the season came on a late power play and was assisted by Andrei Svechnikov and Jesper Fast. A postgame scrum between the teams followed.

NBA-Tensions between China and NBA are 'water under the bridge' - Nets owner

Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, said the NBA is “in a very good place” in its relationship with China, four years after Beijing took games off air following remarks about the 2019 Hong Kong protests by a team executive. At a sports convention in Macau on Friday, Tsai said the U.S. basketball league and China, home to 300 million NBA fans, have mended their relationship.

Lakers face Spurs, look to rebound from misstep

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on track Friday night when they play the rubber match of their three-game season series against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers, minus LeBron James (sore ankle), will head home after a 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in San Francisco. Los Angeles played its second consecutive contest without James and had a three-game winning streak snapped. Los Angeles has won six of its past eight games to get back into the postseason conversation.

Curry brothers clash as Hornets take on Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets will have the capability of using an unusual means of slowing down Stephen Curry -- shadowing him with his brother, Seth -- when they duel the Golden State Warriors on Friday in San Francisco. Both teams will be seeking a second win in as many nights.

Timberwolves G Mike Conley signs contract extension

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. signed a contract extension on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Timberwolves, however ESPN and The Athletic reported earlier in the week that the sides agreed on a two-year extension worth $21 million.

Jimmy Butler set to return as Heat visit Pelicans

The Miami Heat are eager to return to action after entering the All-Star break on a run of six wins in eight games. Miami will restart with a road game against the surging New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Gymnastics-Olympic champion Douglas delays return due to COVID

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has been forced to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games after testing positive for COVID-19, the American gymnast said. The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health. The 28-year-old returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (41) guides Mavs past Suns

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points to help lead the Dallas Mavericks post a 123-113 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Doncic added 11 assists and nine rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 29 points for Dallas, which extended its winning streak to seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)