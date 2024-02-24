Left Menu

Defending champion Norrie beats Seyboth Wild to reach Rio Open semifinals

Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Brazils Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1 3-6 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. His semifinal rival will be Sebastin Bez, who beat Brazils Thiago Monteiro 6-4 1-6 6-2.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 24-02-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 09:11 IST
Defending champion Norrie beats Seyboth Wild to reach Rio Open semifinals

Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1 3-6 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. The second-seeded British player will take on either Brazil's teenage sensation João Fonseca or Argentina's Mariano Navone on Saturday.

The 23rd-ranked Norrie became the favourite to win the clay court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz retired with a right ankle injury and Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were defeated.

Earlier on Friday, two players from Argentina won their quarterfinal matches and will face off for a place in the final of the clay-court tournament. Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 3-6 6-4 6-4. His semifinal rival will be Sebastián Báez, who beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4 1-6 6-2. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024