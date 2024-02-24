Defending champion Norrie beats Seyboth Wild to reach Rio Open semifinals
Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Brazils Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1 3-6 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. His semifinal rival will be Sebastin Bez, who beat Brazils Thiago Monteiro 6-4 1-6 6-2.
Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1 3-6 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. The second-seeded British player will take on either Brazil's teenage sensation João Fonseca or Argentina's Mariano Navone on Saturday.
The 23rd-ranked Norrie became the favourite to win the clay court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz retired with a right ankle injury and Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were defeated.
Earlier on Friday, two players from Argentina won their quarterfinal matches and will face off for a place in the final of the clay-court tournament. Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 3-6 6-4 6-4. His semifinal rival will be Sebastián Báez, who beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4 1-6 6-2. AP SSC SSC
