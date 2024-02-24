Australia prevail over India in shootout

The Indian men's team suffered a heartbreaking 0-3 defeat in the shootout to nemesis Australia after holding its mighty opponents to a 2-2 draw in the regulation time of the FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

Australia also earned a bonus point for the win.

In their fourth shootout of the season, India failed to score a goal while Australia struck all three as Johan Durst enjoyed a memorable night at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

India were on their way to humble the mighty Australian team and end their unbeaten run in the Odisha leg until Craig Tom scored in the fourth and final quarter to take the match into the shootout.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (20th minute) and Amit Rohidas (29th minute) scored for the home team, while Govers Blake and Tom (53rd minute) found the target for the visiting Australian side in regulation time.

In the shootout, Tim Brand, Ogilvie and Tom Wickham scored for Australia, but Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay missed their attempts for India.

This was India's second shootout defeat in a draw even though they added a pointb to their tally for holding their opponents to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

''I think we played well overall. Australia are a good team and we gave our best right till the end. Compared to the last match, we were much better in defence,'' India captain Harmanpreet said after the match.

In search of an equaliser after trailing 1-2, Australia launched into a wave of attacks, but the Indian defence was equal to the task, with veteran goalkeeper S Sreejesh pulling off a brilliant save with a few minutes left for the final hooter.

However, Tom found Australia's much-needed equaliser with a field goal to send the match into the shootout, where India came a cropper.

The home team failed to convert a single penalty, while Australia scored all three, earning a bonus point for the win.

Australia had won all five of their matches in the Odisha leg of the league so far. The Indians had squandered a two-goal lead to lose 4-6 to the Kookaburras earlier this month in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet and Co will be back in action on Sunday to end the Odisha leg with a match against Ireland.

