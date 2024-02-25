Left Menu

"We can't slip up": Ancelotti on Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla in La Liga

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla in La Liga at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Monday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they need to win the upcoming matches as they can't "slip up" at this point.

"We can't slip up": Ancelotti on Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla in La Liga
Carlo Ancelotti. (Picture: Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla in La Liga at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Monday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they need to win the upcoming matches as they can't "slip up" at this point. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that the Real Madrid players are prepared to face Sevilla on Monday.

"We need the points to make the most of the advantage we've got. The team has worked well and we've had time to prepare for the match. I hope we can show our best tomorrow. We have built up a lead and we want to make it count. La Liga is in our hands, we can't slip up so every game is important. Two weeks ago I said we were moving towards the 80-point mark, which brings us closer to the title. However, that doesn't mean we'll win it because we know we need more points than that. But we're close," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying. He added that the Los Blancos have to be a "solid, hungry and motivated unit" before the forthcoming match in La Liga.

"The form we have to show against Sevilla is what we've been doing all season long, we'll have to be a solid, hungry and motivated unit. Sevilla are a team who will demand the best from us because they're on a good run in the second half of the season," he added. When asked about Sergio Ramos' comeback to the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti said that the Real Madrid fans would give him the "warmest of welcomes".

"Ramos comes back tomorrow and the Bernabeu will give him the warmest of welcomes. He deserves it because he's a club legend. He's been a wonderful captain, an example, with his immense character and personality. I've worked with captains like Maldini and Terry too. These guys help create a fantastic atmosphere among the squad," he added. The Los Blancos are currently unbeaten in their previous five matches. They will be coming into this game after sharing points with Rayo Vallecano. Ancelotti's side stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 62 points by their name. (ANI)

