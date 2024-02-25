Cricket-England 145 all out setting India 192 to win

England were all out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 192 on day three of the fourth test in Ranchi on Sunday. Zak Crawley (60) was England's top scorer, while Jonny Bairstow made 30.

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5-51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-22) impressed with the ball. The hosts are 2-1 up in the five-test series.

