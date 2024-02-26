Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:49 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:49 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Richard Sherman remains jailed on suspicion of DUI, pending court appearance Former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman remained jailed Sunday morning in Washington state after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. FOOTBALL-NFL-SHERMAN, Field Level Media --

NCAA Eric Bieniemy confirms he will join new coaching staff at UCLA Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is heading back to college and will join the staff of new head coach DeShaun Foster at UCLA, he confirmed to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-BIENIEMY, Field Level Media

---- BASKETBALL

NBA Hawks G Trae Young out vs. Magic Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Orlando Magic due to an injury to his left pinkie finger. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-ORL-YOUNG, Field Level Media

-- Today's games (All times ET) Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 5 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

-- Upcoming previews (All times ET) Toronto at Indiana (late preview), 7 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m.

-- NCAA MEN Today's games (All times ET) No. 15 Creighton at St. John's, Noon Maryland at Rutgers, Noon No. 3 Purdue at Michigan, 2 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State, 4 p.m. Xavier at No. 7 Marquette, 5 p.m. Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

-- Upcoming previews (All times ET) NCAAB Non-Top 25 Monday game West Virginia at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

-- NCAAB Top 25 Monday games Miami at No. 10 North Carolina, 7 p.m. No. 11 Baylor at TCU, 9 p.m.

-- NCAAB Top 25 Tuesday games Cincinnati at No. 2 Houston, 7 p.m. Davidson at No. 16 Dayton, 7 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. No. 25 BYU at No. 9 Kansas, 8 p.m. Texas at No. 23 Texas Tech, 9 p.m. Nevada at No. 22 Colorado State, 10:30 p.m. San Jose State at No. 19 San Diego State, 11 p.m.

-- NCAA WOMEN Today's events: Roundup of women's Top 25 games

---- HOCKEY

NHL Today's games (All times ET) Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 6 p.m. Arizona at Winnipeg, 6 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

-- Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

---- BASEBALL

MLB Report: Cubs, Cody Bellinger agree to 3-year, $80M deal The Chicago Cubs and free agent Cody Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract, ESPN reported late Saturday night. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-BELLINGER, Field Level Media

-- Mets ace Kodai Senga (shoulder) won't throw for 3 weeks New York Mets No. 1 starter Kodai Senga had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder and won't throw for at least three weeks, all but sealing that he won't take the mound as the team's Opening Day starter. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-SENGA, Field Level Media

-- Phillies sign veteran C Cam Gallagher The Philadelphia Phillies signed veteran catcher Cam Gallagher to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-GALLAGHER-SIGNING, Field Level Media

-- Today's events: Roundup of spring training action (17 games)

---- SOCCER

MLS Today's games (All times ET) Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville SC, 5 p.m. Inter Miami at L.A. Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

---- MOTORSPORTS

Today's events (All times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3 p.m. ----

GOLF PGA

Mexico Open at Vidanta --

LPGA Honda LPGA Thailand

---- TENNIS

ATP Today's events Rio de Janeiro; Los Cabos, Mexico

---- ESPORTS

Today's events Dota -- DreamLeague Season 22 Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major qualifiers ----

