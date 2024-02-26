Left Menu

BigRock Motorsport clinch inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:35 IST
BigRock Motorsport clinch inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League

BigRock Motorsport displayed exhilarating skills to emerge champions in the inaugural CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) here.

Star rider Matt Moss, astride a Kawasaki, clinched the first place in the 450cc international race, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Supercross on Sunday night.

The Bengaluru-based outfit dominated the 250cc international race too as the formidable Reid Taylor showcased his prowess on the track.

In the 250cc India Asia Mix category, dynamic rider Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport, riding a Kawasaki, claimed the top spot.

Veer Patel, Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, said: "The Grand Finale has set the stage for an even more thrilling second season. I am confident that with the support of FMSI, FIM, racing teams and all partners we will make India the focal point for Supercross in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024