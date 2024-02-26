India seal Test series against England with five-wicket win in Ranchi

India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home here on Monday.

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7. The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse. In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37). Brief scores: England: 353 and 145 India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)