Brazil's finance minister diagnosed with COVID ahead of G20 meetings

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:00 IST
  • Brazil

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after feeling unwell on Sunday night and his in-person participation in the G20 financial track events scheduled for this week in Sao Paulo may be compromised.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Haddad would chair the meetings on Feb. 28 and 29 virtually, while continuing to undergo tests. If he tests negative, he will be cleared to attend the event in person, it added.

