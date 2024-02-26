Left Menu

India ends Asian Track Cycling C'ships with 18 medals, para athletes win most of them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:06 IST
India wrapped up its campaign at the Asian Track Cycling Championships with an impressive haul of nine gold, six silver and three bronze, though the para athletes won the bulk of the country's medals, here on Monday.

Para cyclists contributed eight gold and four silver to the Indian medal tally.

Malaysia topped the medal tally with 19 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze, followed by Japan with 17 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. Korea finished with 9 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

On the final day of the championships, India's Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha JP won a bronze medal in the Madison event of junior women's category.

This was Harshita's third medal in the championships and second in team events. She had earlier won a silver in individual pursuit and bronze medal in team pursuit event.

Harshita and Dhanyadha gave a tough fight to the experienced Korean riders and silver winners Yeeun Bae and Harang Hong. The gold was won by Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Rakhmzhan and Mariya Yelkina. In Madison event, the riders have to pedal the cycles to 60 laps for 15km and they have to give their best in six sprints in the event.

Meanwhile, Indian rider Ronaldo Laitonjam demonstrated his prowess in the 1km Time Trial elite men's event, finishing a creditable fifth place. Despite stiff competition, Ronaldo showcased his speed and determination, clocking a commendable time of 1:02.617s.

Harshveer Singh Sekhon also showcased remarkable resilience in the men's elite Omnium Race, overcoming an injury to finish a creditable 12th place.

Cycling Federation of India General Secretary Maninder Pal Singh said the host country exceeded expectations.

''We started off as the underdogs but we performed more than what was expected from us. Our junior team and para athletes really did well,'' he said.

''Very soon, we will excel in senior category as well. Our athletes are getting benefits of organising such international tournaments regularly.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

