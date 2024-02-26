Left Menu

Yuvraj, Gayle set to feature in Legends Cricket Trophy

Spanning 12 days and featuring 7 teams battling it out in 22 matches, this tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite players in action once again.

The Legends Cricket Trophy, the premier cricket extravaganza uniting iconic players in a thrilling new tournament, will be taking place from March 8-19, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This premier cricket extravaganza will showcase the best of the best in a dynamic 90-ball format, injecting an electrifying pace into the game. With legendary players like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and more in action, the tournament promises to reignite cherished rivalries and celebrate cricketing excellence.

Spanning 12 days and featuring 7 teams battling it out in 22 matches, this tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite players in action once again. Shavain Sharma, director of Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed excitement about the broadcasting deal, stating, "We are thrilled to have Star Sports as our broadcaster for the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we are confident that they will bring the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans across the world."

Harry Griffith, executive director of Syndication and Acquisition - Sports at Disney Star, added, "We are thrilled to announce our association with the Legends Cricket Trophy." Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation. (ANI)

