Kapp's new-ball burst helps DC limit UPW to 119/9

Vrindas slice had just enough power in it to reach Shikha Pandey at deep third man. However, regular fall of wickets dented Warriorz despite Shweta Sehrawat 45, 42 balls playing couple of beefy shots including a slog swept six off Minnu Mani.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:45 IST
Kapp's new-ball burst helps DC limit UPW to 119/9

Veteran pacer Marizanne Kapp's marvellous spell with the new ball helped Delhi Capitals to confine UP Warriorz to a sub-par 119 for nine in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Kapp vindicated DC skipper Meg Lanning's decision to bowl first with stupendous figures of 4-1-5-3 as she bowled her full quota in a single burst. She started her destruction job getting rid of Vrinda Dinesh for a naught. Vrinda's slice had just enough power in it to reach Shikha Pandey at deep third man. Tahila McGrath was the next to depart as Kapp disturbed her stumps with a growler. The ball pitched on middle-off line and then deviated just enough to smash onto the wicket as McGrath stood all squared up. The 34-year-old Kapp inflicted an even bigger blow in her third over when she gave marching orders to Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.

Healy, who made 13 off 15 balls, tried to force the pace, but her shot neither had timing nor direction as Shafali Verma completed a fine running catch over her shoulder near the circle. The Warriorz ended the Power Play at 21 for three and they needed a massive effort to turn the flow of the game. However, regular fall of wickets dented Warriorz despite Shweta Sehrawat (45, 42 balls) playing couple of beefy shots including a slog swept six off Minnu Mani.

