Yuvraj, Pietersen, Gayle to take part in World Championship of Legends

Yuvraj Singh said he was thrilled to reignite his passion on the cricket field and demonstrate his mastery once again

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 22:11 IST
Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen (Image: UKC). Image Credit: ANI

The World Championship of Legends is expected to witness the convergence of cricket titans from across the globe. With luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle at the helm, alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as a co-owner, the league is set to captivate audiences worldwide, a release said. Yuvraj Singh said he was thrilled to reignite his passion on the cricket field and demonstrate his mastery once again. "This is an opportunity for us former players to reclaim our dominance and captivate fans with our prowess."

Kevin Pietersen echoed Yuvraj Singh's sentiments. "I am honoured to be part of this groundbreaking partnership between Toyam Sports Limited and the World Championship of Legends. It's an exciting opportunity to showcase the enduring passion for cricket and to collaborate with fellow legends in delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide," he said.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD and Chairman of Toyam Sports Limited, expressed his enthusiasm said their partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) marks a momentous occasion for his company and and Pacific Star Sports. "Witnessing icons like Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen return to the field is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sporting excellence." The World Championship of Legends (WCL), endorsed by the prestigious England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will be held in United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

