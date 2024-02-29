Left Menu

Golf-South Africans Moolman, Norris share lead at SDC Championship

Norris, 41, started with three successive birdies but then bogeyed twice after the turn before grabbing a share of the lead with birdies on the last two holes. Brown struck seven birdies in his round of 66, having not seen the course before.

Reuters | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:47 IST
Golf-South Africans Moolman, Norris share lead at SDC Championship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South African Pieter Moolman had a near perfect start while compatriot Shaun Norris finished strongly to share the lead after the first round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South Africa's Eastern Cape on Thursday. The pair struck seven-under-par 65s and lead Englishman Daniel Brown by one shot.

The 33-year-old Moolman eagled the first hole and hit birdies on the second, third and sixth plus three more on the back nine to get the better of windy conditions on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course. Norris, 41, started with three successive birdies but then bogeyed twice after the turn before grabbing a share of the lead with birdies on the last two holes.

Brown struck seven birdies in his round of 66, having not seen the course before. He only arrived on Wednesday afternoon after missing his flight from Europe earlier in the week. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, who is the top-ranked player in the field, was one-under-par, while defending champion Matthew Baldwin of England was two-under on 70. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024