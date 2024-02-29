Head coach Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal miss Jurrien Timber's "leadership", "versatility"

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta opened up about Jurrien Timber absence and how the club has missed his leadership as well as his versatility to play in different positions. The Dutch defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Nottingham Forest in November and went for surgery as well.

Ahead of Arsenal's clash against Sheffield United on Monday, Arteta revealed that the Dutch defender is still not fit enough for their upcoming clash and revealed the qualities that the team has missed during his absence. "Sorry, it wasn't about Jurrien, it was about the other two. Jurrien is not close enough to be part of the squad on Monday," Arteta said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"First of all, his leadership, his versatility, the quality that he has to play in different positions, especially in an attacking phase, the spaces that he can occupy and certain qualities that nobody else in the squad has to do that. As you could tell he was fitting in; he's really liked around the boys, and he's been a big miss," Arteta added. Sheffield are currently at the bottom of the table with just 13 points, they will be looking to improve their position and move out of the relegation zone.

Arteta talked about the potential threat of their opposition and said, "They're a really difficult team to beat. I've watched four or five games now with the City game, the way they started against Villa, and then obviously the game took a different route, but as you mentioned they are extremely well coached. I know Chris really well and I admire his teams, a lot of things that he does with them. It will be Monday night football and it's going to be a tough night." (ANI)

