Anjali Rathi stuns third seed Ozeki to qualify for main draw

Qualifier Anjali Rathi stunned third seed Michika Ozeki of Japan 6-3 6-2 to qualify for the main draw of the W35 Nagpur tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The win in the second qualifying round helped the 18-year-old secure her third point in WTA tournaments to make debut in Women's Tennis Association rankings.

''It is just a start for me, and I want to continue growing from here,'' said the Roundglass Tennis Academy trainee.

Anjali will face World No 475 Dayeon Back of South Korea in the first round.

Anjali had earlier won the singles title in the AITA-CLTA National Ranking Championships and also was runner-up in the doubles. Anjali is currently ranked 572 in the ITF circuit and she has a career high rank of 409 which she had achieved last year.

She was also the winner of The Road to Wimbledon, The All England Lawn Tennis Club' prestigious junior tournament for players aged 14 and under, in 2019.

