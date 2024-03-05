Left Menu

Anjali Rathi stuns third seed Ozeki to qualify for main draw

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 17:48 IST
Anjali Rathi stuns third seed Ozeki to qualify for main draw
  • Country:
  • India

Qualifier Anjali Rathi stunned third seed Michika Ozeki of Japan 6-3 6-2 to qualify for the main draw of the W35 Nagpur tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The win in the second qualifying round helped the 18-year-old secure her third point in WTA tournaments to make debut in Women's Tennis Association rankings.

''It is just a start for me, and I want to continue growing from here,'' said the Roundglass Tennis Academy trainee.

Anjali will face World No 475 Dayeon Back of South Korea in the first round.

Anjali had earlier won the singles title in the AITA-CLTA National Ranking Championships and also was runner-up in the doubles. Anjali is currently ranked 572 in the ITF circuit and she has a career high rank of 409 which she had achieved last year.

She was also the winner of The Road to Wimbledon, The All England Lawn Tennis Club' prestigious junior tournament for players aged 14 and under, in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024