Valencia defender Diakhaby to undergo knee surgery after gruesome injury in La Liga

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-03-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:27 IST
Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby will travel to France for surgery to repair his dislocated right knee, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Diakhaby sustained the gruesome injury on Saturday in the final minutes of the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. He was carried off on a stretcher after Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni crashed into him inside the area. Players from both teams immediately called for help and looked distraught after realizing the seriousness of the injury.

The 27-year-old Diakhaby showed up on crutches at the Valencia training centre and visited with his teammates on Tuesday. He spent 48 hours under medical observation in a hospital.

Diakhaby said, "Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game.'' On social media, he added, "The battle will be long, but I am ready for it and I will do everything possible to return to the field as soon as possible and even stronger."

