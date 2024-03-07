Marais Erasmus calls time on his umpiring career, to retire after 2nd NZ-Australia Test

One of the renowned umpires, Marais Erasmus will officiate for one last time starting this Friday during the second Test of the series between New Zealand and Australia. The 60-year-old Marais Erasmus will officiate for one final time starting this Friday during the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between New Zealand and Australia.

"I have had a wonderful time on the Elite Panel, officiating in some top-class matches around the world and in global ICC events," Erasmus said ahead of his final Test as umpire as quoted from ICC. "I am very fortunate to have continued my association with the game after my time as a cricketer in South Africa and have enjoyed every moment. While I will miss being on the Elite Panel and the challenges that come with it, I feel it is time for me to step away and look to contribute to the game in some other way," he added.

Erasmus was appointed to the Elite Panel of ICC umpires in 2010, making him the joint-longest serving current umpire on the list, alongside Rod Tucker. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice opened up about Erasmus's retirement and said, "Marais has had an outstanding career as an international umpire. He has officiated in many global ICC tournaments, including World Cup finals, as well as high-profile series all over the world, at all times displaying his skill, calmness and composure, even in the most challenging of situations."

"He has not only been an excellent umpire but also a fine team man who is respected by his colleagues in the ICC and on the Elite panel. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Marais on a superb career and wish him all the success in his future pursuits. He still has a lot to give to the game and I am sure he will continue to be involved in cricket in the years to come," he added. Erasmus reflected on his time on the panel and thanked his colleagues for supporting him over the years.

Umpire Tucker thanked Erasmus on behalf of the Elite Panel and wished him all the best for the future. "Marais epitomises what the Elite Panel is supposed to be. He is the type of person that immediately makes you feel welcome in his presence. His personality off the field is what you see on the field. He can calm everyone, and you feel at ease in his company," Rod Tucker said.

"I think the greatest compliment I could give Marais is that he would be mentioned in the same breath as the great David Shepherd, both so calm but very strong and so well respected by all those in the game. I have been very good friends with Marais since we first met in 2009 during an umpires' exchange programme and been privileged to have been inducted on the Elite Panel along with him in 2010. It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Marais as he will not be part of our panel moving forward," Rod Tucker said. Marais Erasmus in global ICC Tournaments:

4 ICC Men's Cricket World Cups - 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023, including the 2019 final at Lord's between England and New Zealand. 2 ICC Men's Champions Trophy tournaments - 2013 and 2017, including the 2017 final between India and Pakistan at The Oval 7 ICC Men's T20 World Cups - 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022, including the 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand and the 2022 final between England and Pakistan. (ANI)

