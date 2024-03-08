Motor racing-Sainz to miss Saudi GP due to appendicitis, replaced by Bearman

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis which will require surgery, the Italian Formula One team said on Friday.

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship," Ferrari said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)