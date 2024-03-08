"I didn't sight that ball properly": Gill on his dismissal on day two of Dharamshala Test

Left Menu

After the end of Day 02 at the Dharamshala Test, India batter Shubman Gill opened up on his dismissal against James Anderson and said that he did not "sight that ball properly".

Shubman Gill. (Picture: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the end of Day 02 at the Dharamshala Test, India batter Shubman Gill opened up about his dismissal against James Anderson and said that he did not "sight that ball properly." In the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala, Gill scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 73.33. He slammed 12 fours and 5 sixes after facing 150 deliveries. His magnificent knock came to an end after James Anderson dismissed him in the 63rd over of the second session of the match.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said that it was his father's dream to watch the youngster play an international game. The 24-year-old added that he wanted to put some pressure on the opposition. "It was my first time that he's (talking about his dad) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today. I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top (talking about the six he hit against Anderson) and put some pressure on him. I feel good every time I go out to bat and today I missed out on that ball (the one he got dismissed). I didn't sight that ball properly, but I do feel good every time I go out to bat and hopefully, I convert these starts into a big one. I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us (when asked about the conversation between him and Anderson after the latter was taken for a six)," Gill said.

Gill's 110-run knock helped him complete 4000 international runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday. Coming to the day's action, England managed to make a comeback in the third session after skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) dominated the opening and the second session. Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir used the extra bounce and turn that was on offer to reduce India to 428/8.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah put up an unbeaten 45-run stand to ensure India didn't lose any wickets. (ANI)

