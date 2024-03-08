Left Menu

PTI | Bournemouth | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:42 IST
US captain Tyler Adams making progress toward Bournemouth return after hamstring surgery
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is progressing toward his return from hamstring surgery and could be included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old United States captain has made just one appearance for Bournemouth since signing from Leeds last summer. He had surgery in October.

Adams played 30 minutes in Bournemouth's developmental team's game this week and is "feeling well," first-team manager Andoni Iraola said Friday.

"We could put him on the bench because we have the spaces," Iraola said of his squad for the home game against last-place Sheffield. "For him personally, maybe it's a good thing but he's continuing his process and still lacks more training. But, he's doing well." Adams, who missed the end of last season with Leeds because of hamstring problems, made his Bournemouth debut in an English League Cup game against Stoke on September 27. He felt discomfort afterwards.

Leading scorer Dominic Solanke (knee) did not train fully with the team this week and will be a last-minute decision.

"We are trying to put him in the best positions to play tomorrow," Iraola said.

Also, defender Marcos Senesi was ruled out because of a hamstring strain.

The Cherries sit in 13th place with 31 points after 26 games.

