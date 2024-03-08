Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: NY Superstar Strikers win comfortably against Dubai Giants

New York Superstar Strikers kicked off their Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 campaign with a comfortable win against Dubai Giants defeating the Harbhajan Singh-led side in a rain-affected match. The tournament opener, which involved a high-octane clash between Indian greats Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, saw the latter leading his side in a game that was disrupted due to rain and was reduced to 9 overs per side.

Dubai Giants won the toss and skipper Harbhajan Singh opted to bowl first. While local stars Suranga Lakmal and Seekkuge Prasanna struck early to get rid of the Dubai Giants opener, NY Superstar Strikers soon steadied their ship. NY Superstar Strikers skipper Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with a fiery knock of 28 off 16 deliveries, that saw two six huge sixes of Prasanna in the same over.

Later, it was Alviro Peterson's unbeaten 22 and Daniel Christian's quickfire 18 off 9 deliveries, that helped NY Superstar Strikers post 85-4 off 9 overs. Coming on to chase, Dubai Giants had a task cut out for them. The likes of Asela Gunaratne, Rahul Sharma, and Isuru Udana combined to deliver tight bowling spells that made things further difficult for the Harbhajan Singh-led side, as they fell short by 21 runs, despite a late salvo from Saurabh Tiwary. (ANI)

