Oilers aim to get back on winning track vs. struggling Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Buffalo to battle the Sabres in the first of two meetings between the clubs this month. Edmonton's five-game win streak was snapped in a 4-2 loss in Columbus on Thursday night. The Oilers fell behind 3-0 after 20 minutes and after battling to within a goal, couldn't find the equalizer against the Blue Jackets.

Streaking Predators take on much-improved Blue Jackets

The surging Nashville Predators have played themselves into the thick of the playoff race. Though set to miss the postseason for a fourth straight year, the Columbus Blue Jackets have fared well of late.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ready for return to competition after injury

Mikaela Shiffrin will return to competition this weekend after a six-week injury layoff but the American skier said on Friday she has adjusted her expectations and will not have her sights set on capturing a sixth overall World Cup title this year. Shiffrin suffered a knee injury during a downhill race at Cortina d'Ampezzo and during her absence was overtaken atop the overall World Cup standings by Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami and currently sits in third position, 385 points back.

Hurricanes acquire F Evgeny Kuznetsov from Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to make moves at the NHL trade deadline, acquiring forward Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Capitals received a 2025 third-round draft pick and will retain 50 percent of the salary for Kuznetsov, who has another season remaining on his deal at an annual average value of $7.8 million.

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hunter Henry

Tight end Hunter Henry plans to remain with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a three-year deal and resisting a chance to return to free agency next week. According to Friday's reports, Henry and the Patriots worked diligently this week to complete a contract after New England used its transition tag to bring back safety Kyle Dugger.

Bruins acquire F Pat Maroon from Wild

The Boston Bruins acquired three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild ahead of Friday's trade deadline. The Wild picked up forward Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in return. Toporowski will be sent to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Fire chase first win at Columbus since 2013

As reigning MLS Cup champions, the Columbus Crew expect to get every opponent's best shot. The Chicago Fire, who play at Columbus on Saturday, are no exception.

Warriors All-Star Steph Curry to undergo tests on right ankle

Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to undergo testing to determine the extent of a right ankle injury that knocked him out of Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Golden State guard left the game with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter. On an attempted drive to the lane, Curry planted his right foot and rolled the ankle. When he went to the bench, he paused only briefly before heading to the locker room.

Soccer-Coe to head Man United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford

Manchester United do not plan to leave Old Trafford, the club confirmed on Friday, and have appointed Sebastian Coe as chair of a task force to study whether to renovate the 144-year-old stadium or build new on adjacent club-owned land. The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force comes on the heels of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 27.7%stake in the club.

Kraken F Jordan Eberle gets 2-year, $9.5M extension

The Seattle Kraken and forward Jordan Eberle have agreed on a two-year, $9.5 million extension, the team announced Friday. Eberle, 33, has recorded 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 58 games this season, his third with the Kraken.

