Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LT David Bakhtiari says farewell to Packers after 11 seasons

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari announced the end of his 11-season run with the Green Bay Packers on Monday. "I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough," he posted on X. .".. For whatever happens next, I look forward to it. To the city and fans all across the world, I just want to say thank you."

Agent congratulates QB Kirk Cousins on 4-year deal with Falcons

Quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, his agent announced on X on Monday afternoon. Cousins joins a third team in his career, leaving the Minnesota Vikings to join Atlanta while recovering from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season.

NHL roundup: Isles sink Ducks, back in wild-card spot

Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored in the first period on Sunday night for the surging New York Islanders, who moved into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot by beating the host Anaheim Ducks 6-1. Bo Horvat, Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck scored in the third for the Islanders, who have won six straight -- their longest winning streak since a nine-game run from Feb. 28-March 14, 2021.

Report: Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins for $110M

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract, NFL Network reported Monday. The Miami Dolphins opted not to use their franchise tag on the former first-round draft pick, who started all 17 games for the third straight season in 2023 and set a career high with nine sacks.

Bucs bring back K Chase McLaughlin on 3-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing kicker Chase McLaughlin to a new three-year deal, multiple outlets reported Monday. Financial terms were not reported.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa win Big Ten tourney

Caitlin Clark overcame a slow start to score 34 points on Sunday, helping No. 3 Iowa outlast Nebraska for a 94-89 overtime win to capture the Big Ten Conference tournament championship in Minneapolis. Clark had four points at halftime and missed all nine of her 3-point shot attempts before finding her groove. She scored 30 points during the second half and overtime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in overtime that gave the second-seeded Hawkeyes the lead for good.

Spring training roundup: Spencer Strider shines, Braves blank Twins

Ozzie Albies homered, Spencer Strider struck out nine batters over five innings and the host Atlanta Braves three-hit the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in spring training action Monday in North Port, Fla. Strider (3-0) punched out nearly half the 19 batters he faced and yielded just two hits, one walk and one hit batter. The Braves' ace struck out the side in the second inning.

Russell Wilson addition puts charge into Steelers' futures

Russell Wilson's decision to cook the next chapter of his NFL career in Pittsburgh didn't cause oddsmakers to flinch, but the public reacted swiftly to the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback choosing the Steelers. After news broke Sunday night that Wilson had settled on Pittsburgh once he is officially released by Denver, the Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl remained at +8000 at BetMGM. However, the sportsbook reported that since the news, 38 percent of all new bets on the Super Bowl champion next season were placed on Pittsburgh.

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to $31M extension

Linebacker Zaire Franklin agreed to a three-year, $31.26 million contract with the Colts on Monday. Franklin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, trumpeted the agreement, which replaces the final year on his deal (2024) worth $3.36 million.

Reports: Bears, RB D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal

Running back D'Andre Swift agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to reports. Just minutes into the negotiating period in free agency, Swift was linked to the Bears as the first strike at a position not expected to be a high priority for most teams because of the depth of the undervalued group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)