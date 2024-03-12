Left Menu

ISL: "NorthEast United FC is a quality team," says Mumbai City head coach Kratky

Ahead of Mumbai City FC's clash against Northeast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Mumbai Football Arena, the Islanders' head coach Petr Kratky showered praise on their opponents and said that they have a quality team.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:57 IST
Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky. (Picture: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Mumbai City FC's clash against Northeast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Mumbai Football Arena, the Islanders' head coach Petr Kratky showered praise on their opponents and said that they have a quality team. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kratky said that Northeast will look for a win to get into the top six on the points table.

He further added that the Mumbai City players have to be "aware" when they face the visitors. "NorthEast United FC is a quality team. They will push for the top six. So if they win, they can basically jump into the top six. We know about their ability, their players (but) our approach still doesn't change. We have to be aware, as we always do. We prepare the players the best we can against what they will face. But for our way, we will try to do the best what we can (in) the way we want to play," Kratky was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

Talking about his side, the Mumbai City FC head coach said that they are "hardworking" and want to "achieve" something in the league. "They (players) want to play football (our way). They are a hardworking group and they want to achieve (something). My role is just to guide them. I'm happy with the whole squad (and) the basics, the fundamentals that were set up before I came. We just try to keep going with intensity, with a good, positive and correct mindset. Game by game, they're doing it and I'm very happy for them and for us as a club as well. I'm very positive. As I said (before), this group is special. They have a lot of quality, but we have to keep working the right way until the end," he added.

The Islanders are at their best form currently as they have not lost a single match in their previous five matches. They are coming into this game after a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Kratky's side currently holds the second place on the ISL standings with 36 points after winning 10 of 18 league matches. (ANI)

