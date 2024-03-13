Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'Feels like I never left' - Halep back on court in Miami

Simona Halep posted a video on Tuesday of her practicing on the courts of the upcoming Miami Open in what will be her first competitive appearance since winning an appeal over a doping suspension. The Romanian former world number one had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport last week, making her eligible to return to competition immediately.

NBA roundup: Suns' stars shoot past Cavs

The Phoenix big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined to score 88 points, led by Durant's 37, and the visiting Suns beat the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 117-111 on Monday. Phoenix, opening a four-game road trip, overcame a sluggish start in which it fell behind by as many as 19 points in the second quarter. Beal scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor, part of the Suns' 54.8 percent overall performance. In his return from a four-game absence caused by a right ankle sprain, Booker scored 27 points.

Spring training roundup: Orioles erupt early, fend off Rays

The Baltimore Orioles jumped out to an eight-run lead after two innings and held off the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 12-8 in spring training action on Tuesday in Sarasota, Fla. Jordan Westburg capped Baltimore's five-run first with a three-run homer. Adley Rutschman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ramon Urias and Daniel Johnson both went deep as part of a 15-hit attack. Starter Tyler Wells (2-0) gave up one run over four innings.

Tennis-Kostyuk, Potapova advance to Indian Wells quarters for first time

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk crushed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1 and will meet another Russian, Anastasia Potapova, in the Indian Wells quarter-finals after she beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3 earlier on Tuesday. Kostyuk only dropped four points on serve in the match and broke Pavlyuchenkova five times to reach her first quarter-final at a WTA 1000 event.

Free agency roundup: Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons added a playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, NFL Network reported. Mooney's deal includes $26 million guaranteed. He caught 31 passes for 414 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (14 starts) with the Chicago Bears last season.

Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack

New York baseball legend Darryl Strawberry said he's on the road to recovery at a Missouri hospital following a heart attack on Monday. Strawberry was an eight-time All-Star with the Mets and Yankees and serves as a guest hitting instructor for the Mets. He shared a photo from the hospital on Tuesday morning confirming he was OK and thanking medical personnel.

Paolo Banchero, Magic look to regain shooting touch vs. Nets

The Orlando Magic entered last weekend's test against fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders on a high note, having won five straight and eight of nine to get them well over the .500 mark. After wilting in double-digit losses to the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers -- falling by a combined 38 points -- the Magic attempt to get back on track Wednesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Reports: Commanders signing QB Marcus Mariota

The Washington Commanders are signing journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. ESPN reported the deal was for $6 million and can climb to $10 million with incentives for Mariota, who stays in the NFC East after spending 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rangers F Matt Rempe suspended 4 games for elbowing

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe was suspended for four games by the NHL on Tuesday for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head. Rempe had a telephone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety earlier in the day. This came on the heels of an incident late in the second period of the Rangers' 3-1 win on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Stanford's Cameron Brink to enter WNBA draft

Stanford All-American Cameron Brink plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after chasing an NCAA title one last time. "I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft," Brink posted on social media Tuesday. "Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford."

