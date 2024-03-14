Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud stops Monfils, Nardi party ends at Indian Wells

After struggling to put winners past the athletic Monfils in the opening set the ninth seeded Norwegian became more aggressive in a tight second set and rolled through the tiebreak. Ruud finally broke his 37-year-old opponent for a 3-1 lead in the deciding set and cruised to the finish.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 04:30 IST
Casper Ruud ended Frenchman Gael Monfils's run at Indian Wells with a marathon 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory and will face Tommy Paul in the quarters after the American brought lucky loser Luca Nardi back down to earth with a straight-sets win on Wednesday. After struggling to put winners past the athletic Monfils in the opening set the ninth seeded Norwegian became more aggressive in a tight second set and rolled through the tiebreak.

Ruud finally broke his 37-year-old opponent for a 3-1 lead in the deciding set and cruised to the finish. "I felt physically good and ready," Ruud said.

"Really tough second set, it fortunately went my way. I saved a few break points there and was clutch enough in the tiebreak." A nice moment came when Monfils walked to the service line trailing 3-5 in the third and the crowd rose to their feet to cheer on the fan favourite, who smiled widely and waved his racket in appreciation before holding serve.

After pulling off a stunning victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Monday, Nardi was served a dose of reality by Paul, who hit five aces and never dropped serve en route to a businesslike 6-4 6-3 win. The 20-year-old Italian called his win over his idol Djokovic in the prior round a "miracle" but his luck ran out against hometown hero Paul.

Paul, seeded 17th, has won just one match in five meetings with Ruud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

