Soccer-Australia coach Arnold recalls Taggart, Hrustic for Lebanon qualifiers

Coach Graham Arnold has recalled forward Adam Taggart in his Australia squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon on the strength of his A-League form while also welcoming midfielder Ajdin Hrustic back to the fold. They were named in a 25-man squad for the Asian Group I qualifiers in Sydney on March 21 and in Canberra five days later.

The Canberra match was designated Lebanon's "home" fixture after the Asian Football Confederation requested it be played on neutral territory due to the war in Gaza. Taggart was overlooked in Arnold's World Cup squad in 2022 and the recent Asian Cup in Qatar but the 30-year-old has forced his way back with 14 goals in 18 matches for Perth Glory in the current term.

Hrustic returns after a successful loan spell at Dutch club Heracles Almelo after struggling for game-time at Verona in the Italian top flight. Long-serving defender Aziz Behich, a team mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr, has been ruled out with a calf injury, joining Martin Boyle (concussion), Aiden O'Neill (ankle) and Marco Tilio (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Australia fell to South Korea in the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a disappointing campaign but lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points after wins over Bangladesh and Palestine. Lebanon are second on two points.

The top two teams in each group advance to Asia's third stage of qualifying for the 2026 finals being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Arnold said in a statement Australia had taken a lot away from the Asian Cup.

"I've got no doubt that we'll be better for the experience as we work towards World Cup qualification," he added. "It's part of our continued regeneration of the senior national team squad, ensuring that in two years' time we have the depth and experience required to succeed on international football's biggest stage."

Australia won two matches and reached the round of 16 at the last World Cup in Qatar, the nation's best ever showing at the global showpiece.

