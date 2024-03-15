Rugby-Daly back in only England change against France

Elliot Daly will return to the England team on the left wing away to France on Saturday as coach Steve Borthwick made only one change to the side that beat Ireland 23-22 last week. Daly, who started the first three games of the championship, comes back after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out due to concussion, with Tommy Freeman swapping to the right wing.

Centre Manu Tuilagi was named among the replacements for the first time in the championship and could win his 60th and final cap ahead of an expected move to France that would rule him out of selection. Also drafted back onto the bench is back-rower Ethan Roots, in place of the injured Chandler Cunningham-South as Borthwick rewarded those who performed so impressively against Ireland.

"I've spoken in the past about having consistency and building cohesion within the squad, as I look back over the different cycles of English rugby that's not necessarily something we've had a huge amount of," Borthwick told journalists. "We want to build strong relationships among this player group so we can continue to evolve our game.

"Having tangible evidence on the pitch, on matchdays, is important. It can be used to build belief. That is important. That's a part of the journey. Over a period of time we'll build more belief and the trust will get stronger." HUGE TEST

England have not beaten France away since 2016 and were thrashed 53-10 by them at Twickenham a year ago so they go into the game knowing they face another huge test. "There's a two-fold challenge," said Borthwick. "Their incredible size and power - six-two bench, huge forward pack, huge forwards on the bench to come on. They have also got incredible pace in their backline. So tactically, we are going to have to be very smart."

Borthwick heaped praise on Tuilagi, saying he was hopeful the 32-year-old would stay in the Premiership. "Manu's a brilliant influence on the young players. He's socially robust within the group, he's brilliant at bringing everyone together," he said.

"The very best players make everyone else be five per cent or 10 per cent better, because of their presence, and Manu has that effect." England are second in the standings on 12 points, with France fourth, behind Scotland, both on 11. By the time they kick off at 2000GMT in Lyon, they will already know whether Ireland have secured the title.

The Irish are odds-on to do so as they realistically need only a losing bonus point against the Scots in Dublin to retain their crown, such is the superiority of their points difference. Should Ireland fall to a shock defeat, without a bonus point, then a bonus-point win for England would be enough for them to be crowned champions for the first time since 2020.

France's only chance of winning the title depends on a highly unlikely combination of results that includes them winning with a bonus point and making up a 76-point deficit on the leaders. The match is taking place in Lyon as the Stade de France is being prepared for the Olympics.

