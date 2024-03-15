Left Menu

Soccer-Wijnaldum, Depay return to Dutch squad for March friendlies

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay return to the Netherlands squad for international friendlies with Scotland and Germany this month, while there is a first call-up for Quinten Timber as coach Ronald Koeman assesses his options ahead of Euro 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 19:43 IST
Soccer-Wijnaldum, Depay return to Dutch squad for March friendlies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay return to the Netherlands squad for international friendlies with Scotland and Germany this month, while there is a first call-up for Quinten Timber as coach Ronald Koeman assesses his options ahead of Euro 2024. Former captain Wijnaldum, 33, moved to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this season and earns a first call-up since the Nations League finals in June last year.

Depay, 30, has had an injury-hit last 12 months and has not played for the national team since March last year. Both are stalwarts of the side though and while Depay was always likely to be called when fit, Wijnaldum's return could be with an eye on adding experience ahead of the Euros in Germany.

Timber, 22, is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien, who is also a Dutch international but has not been selected for the home game against the Scots in Amsterdam on March 23 and the away trip to Frankfurt in Germany three days later. Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (Stade Brest), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq) Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024