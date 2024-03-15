Left Menu

"Bit like a tradition": Manchester City manager Guardiola on facing Real Madrid in UCL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that playing against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League is a "bit like tradition" after the defending champions drew the 14-time champions in the knockout stage for the third consecutive season.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:47 IST
"Bit like a tradition": Manchester City manager Guardiola on facing Real Madrid in UCL
Pep Guardiola. (Picture: Manchester City Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that playing against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League is a "bit like tradition" after the defending champions drew the 14-time champions in the knockout stage for the third consecutive season. On Friday, the UCL quarter-final draw concluded in Nyon, Switzerland and produced some mouth-watering fixtures.

This will be the third consecutive season when Real Madrid and Manchester City will compete in the UCL knockout stage. Guardiola gave his take on facing Los Blancos once again and said as quoted from the club's official website, "It's a bit like a tradition, three years in a row playing the king of the competition who have won 14 Champions Leagues."

"It is what it is, hopefully we can have a good moment. [There are] still a few weeks before the first game in Madrid. We'll see. The draw you cannot control. Normally when the people say the draw is easy, you undermine the other opponents. It's not necessary to say what Real Madrid is in this competition, the second leg is at home but two seasons ago it was away, so it is what it is. We have to do two good games there and here to go through," he added. Last year Manchester City overcame Real Madrid in the semi-finals with a dominating performance in both legs to seal their place in the final. They went on to clinch their maiden UCL trophy with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

In 2022, Manchester City looked destined to reach their maiden UCL final but Real Madrid turned the tides in the final moments of the game to seal their spot in the final against Liverpool. Pep expressed his excitement about playing in the Champions League and said, "We are excited because it's a privilege every time we're here, in the last 16 or quarter-final always it is. It is a special competition. I've said many times, I don't know which one is the most difficult of the lot because the Premier League, La Liga or Bundesliga, Serie A... always it's difficult with a lot of games. But this one [the Champions League] is special, going to Europe and with the team, with the club and the organisation, we go everywhere to try to play our best football."

But before Manchester City embark on the UCL challenge, they will face Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024