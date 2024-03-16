Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea v Arsenal WSL game delayed by sock colour clash

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 01:07 IST
Soccer-Chelsea v Arsenal WSL game delayed by sock colour clash
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea's kickoff with Arsenal in their crunch Women's Super League meeting at Stamford Bridge on Friday was delayed after both teams turned out in white socks, forcing the visitors to make a quick trip to the Blues' souvenir store.

Arsenal, who are three points off the pace in third, showed up with their customary white socks, which is the same colour as league leaders Chelsea use at home, so the start of the game had to be delayed from 1900GMT to 1930GMT.

When the teams eventually returned to complete the warm-ups Sky Sports reported that Arsenal had picked up dark socks from the club shop, which they wore with tape over Chelsea's logo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024