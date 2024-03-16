Soccer-Chelsea v Arsenal WSL game delayed by sock colour clash

Chelsea's kickoff with Arsenal in their crunch Women's Super League meeting at Stamford Bridge on Friday was delayed after both teams turned out in white socks, forcing the visitors to make a quick trip to the Blues' souvenir store.

Arsenal, who are three points off the pace in third, showed up with their customary white socks, which is the same colour as league leaders Chelsea use at home, so the start of the game had to be delayed from 1900GMT to 1930GMT.

When the teams eventually returned to complete the warm-ups Sky Sports reported that Arsenal had picked up dark socks from the club shop, which they wore with tape over Chelsea's logo.

