Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Miami Open as he tries limit the number of events he plays this year, the 36-year-old Serb said on Saturday. Djokovic will bid to capture his first trophy of the year during the ATP Tour's claycourt swing. Miami Open main draw action kicks off on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:53 IST
World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Miami Open as he tries limit the number of events he plays this year, the 36-year-old Serb said on Saturday. "At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic posted on X.

"I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world." Djokovic has won the Miami Open six times with his most recent title coming in 2016.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion suffered a shock third- round loss to 123rd-ranked Italian Luka Nardi at Indian Wells on Monday. Djokovic will bid to capture his first trophy of the year during the ATP Tour's claycourt swing.

Miami Open main draw action kicks off on Wednesday.

