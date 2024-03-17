Iyer links up with KKR ahead of IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team's training camp for the upcoming IPL season despite back-related issues. The 29-year-old missed last season due to back surgery and has been dealing with ongoing discomfort. Iyer played in the opening Tests against England before being removed from the squad. He recently played in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy matches but had to skip some due to back trouble. KKR posted pictures of Iyer arriving in Kolkata for training. The team is set to open their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Eden Gardens. Iyer's presence brings hope for KKR fans despite his health concerns.
