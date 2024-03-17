Left Menu

Kohli back in India for IPL, set to join RCB training camp

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalores training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL.Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing personal reasons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:59 IST
Kohli back in India for IPL, set to join RCB training camp
  • Country:
  • India

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL.

Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing ''personal reasons''. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

''@imVkohli HAS ARRIVED ...and that moment is here! The Red King is back in India, ready to start his #IPLonStar campaign on March 22 v CSK,'' IPL broadcaster Star Sports tweeted. ''Get ready to cheer for the King and groove to some Kingly beats as Star Sports' new anthem - Kohli Calling has dropped on all platforms. And tune in only to Star Sports (as always!) for 'all things Kohli' this IPL.'' The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon. Despite his brilliance for the side over the years, RCB are still yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy. Kohli aggregated 639 runs in last year's IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024