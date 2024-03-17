Haryana, Odisha and Mizoram win
Odisha defeated Chandigarh 6-1 in a Pool E contest, while Mizoram triumphed over Rajasthan 20-2 in a Pool F clash. In Saturdays final two matches, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand won their respective matches. Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat 6-0 and Uttarakhand triumph against Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu in a Pool G match.
Haryana, Odisha and Mizoram registered victories in their respective matches of the Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship here on Sunday.
Thanks to their wins, Haryana and Odisha sealed their berth in the quarter-finals.
Haryana put on another dominant display to crush Pudducherry 22-0 in a Pool D match to earn their second consecutive win of the tournament. Odisha defeated Chandigarh 6-1 in a Pool E contest, while Mizoram triumphed over Rajasthan 20-2 in a Pool F clash. In Saturday's final two matches, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand won their respective matches. Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat 6-0 and Uttarakhand triumph against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in a Pool G match.
