They keep saying 'Ee sala Cup namde' and we got it: RCB's Shreyanka

RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker in WPL with 13 scalps, shared that sentiment and relief after the triumph. The talismanic Elysse Perry topped the run-makers chart in this WPL with 347 runs, and the Australian all-rounder said the support for the teams throughout the event was very heartening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:02 IST
They keep saying 'Ee sala Cup namde' and we got it: RCB's Shreyanka
Over the last few years, the Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup is ours this time) slogan of Royal Challengers Bangalore has remained the pet troll of social media army. But not anymore after this Sunday! The RCB have finally managed to bring one trophy home, when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final by eight wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker in WPL with 13 scalps, shared that sentiment and relief after the triumph. ''They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans,'' said Patil. She lauded RCB women's head coach Luke Williams for keeping the dressing room calm. ''Day in and day out we put our hard work. We felt like family. We did not know Luke much. During the last game that we won against Mumbai, he had tears. We are looking forward to continuing this,'' she added. The talismanic Elysse Perry topped the run-makers' chart in this WPL with 347 runs, and the Australian all-rounder said the support for the teams throughout the event was very heartening. ''Pretty bonkers, to be honest. It's another level for us - the support for all the teams has been phenomenal and it's been unbelievable,'' she said. Perry praised spinner Shreyanka and her compatriot Sophie Molineux for changing the complexion of the match after DC raced to 64 for no loss. ''She turned the match on its head. The rest of the spinners backed her up. ''Shreyanka is such a young player and she has got the world at her feet. It was a special performance,'' said Perry.

