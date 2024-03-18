Left Menu

Fiorentina director Joe Barone in ''critical but stable'' condition. Match postponed at Atalanta

Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is in critical but stable condition after he was rushed to hospital following a suspected heart attack, leading to the postponement of his teams Serie A match at Atalanta.Barone was taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo, just a few hours before kickoff.Fiorentina can confirm that Joe Barone is currently hospitalized at the cardiac intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan directed by Professor Alberto Zangrillo, the club said in a statement.His condition remains critical but stable.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 18-03-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 09:59 IST
Fiorentina director Joe Barone in ''critical but stable'' condition. Match postponed at Atalanta
  • Country:
  • Italy

Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is in "critical but stable" condition after he was rushed to hospital following a suspected heart attack, leading to the postponement of his team's Serie A match at Atalanta.

Barone was taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo, just a few hours before kickoff.

"Fiorentina can confirm that Joe Barone is currently hospitalized at the cardiac intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan directed by Professor Alberto Zangrillo," the club said in a statement.

"His condition remains critical but stable. Barone is currently receiving the most advanced treatment in cardiac function and support. Another update will be published tomorrow." Italian media reported that Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano and several of the players immediately went to the hospital and offered support to Barone's wife, Camilla, who rushed to the hospital from Florence.

Barone's four children are set to arrive on Monday from the United States.

Barone, who turns 58 on Wednesday, was born in Italy but raised in New York.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 1700 GMT but Fiorentina requested it be postponed and the Italian league confirmed it would be played at a later date that is yet to be decided.

Some of the Fiorentina players were reportedly present when Barone fell ill.

The postponement comes less than two weeks after the six-year anniversary of the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room after a cardiac arrest before a match at Udinese.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024