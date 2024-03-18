Fiorentina director Joe Barone in ''critical but stable'' condition. Match postponed at Atalanta

Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is in "critical but stable" condition after he was rushed to hospital following a suspected heart attack, leading to the postponement of his team's Serie A match at Atalanta.

Barone was taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo, just a few hours before kickoff.

"Fiorentina can confirm that Joe Barone is currently hospitalized at the cardiac intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan directed by Professor Alberto Zangrillo," the club said in a statement.

"His condition remains critical but stable. Barone is currently receiving the most advanced treatment in cardiac function and support. Another update will be published tomorrow." Italian media reported that Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano and several of the players immediately went to the hospital and offered support to Barone's wife, Camilla, who rushed to the hospital from Florence.

Barone's four children are set to arrive on Monday from the United States.

Barone, who turns 58 on Wednesday, was born in Italy but raised in New York.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 1700 GMT but Fiorentina requested it be postponed and the Italian league confirmed it would be played at a later date that is yet to be decided.

Some of the Fiorentina players were reportedly present when Barone fell ill.

The postponement comes less than two weeks after the six-year anniversary of the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room after a cardiac arrest before a match at Udinese.

