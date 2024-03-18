Left Menu

IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling, WFI to take charge

The Indian Olympic Association dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling following the revocation of the suspension on the national federation. The committee successfully conducted selection trials for Olympic qualifiers. The Wrestling Federation of India now has complete administrative control and has been instructed to appoint a Safeguarding Committee Officer to address concerns of abuse and harassment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:00 IST
Indian Olympic Association Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying ''there is no further need'' for it to run the sport after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control.

The IOA said that the decision was also guided the successful conduct of the selection trials for next month's Olympic qualifying tournament for which the panel collaborated with WFI.

The ad-hoc committee was formed in December last year after the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which got a shot in the arm when the suspension imposed on it by the global governing body -- United World Wrestling -- was lifted in February.

''The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi,'' said the IOA order issued on March 10.

The ad-hoc, committee, under the chairmanship of Bhupender Singh Bajwa was constituted on December 23 after the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, had allegedly flouted its own rules.

Earlier this month, the panel organised the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan to be held next month.

The protesting duo of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia competed in the trials and the former made the cut for Olympic qualifiers in the 50kg category.

Following the successful completion of the trials the reins of the sport have been handed over to WFI.

The IOA instructed WFI to appoint a ''Safeguarding Committee Officer'' to address concerns of sexual harassment and other issues such as adherence to rules.

''...as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee / Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities,'' the IOA letter added.

''Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the elections of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines.

''This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI.''

