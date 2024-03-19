Left Menu

Soccer-Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau

Luis Boa Morte will leave his role as Fulham first team coach at the end of the season to take over as Guinea-Bissau manager, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 01:57 IST
Soccer-Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Luis Boa Morte will leave his role as Fulham first team coach at the end of the season to take over as Guinea-Bissau manager, the Premier League club said on Monday. Boa Morte, who played for Fulham from 2000-2007, returned to Craven Cottage in 2021 following the appointment of Marco Silva as manager to form part of his coaching team.

"Everyone at Fulham would like to thank Boa for his efforts since his return to the Club, and wishes him the best of luck in this next chapter when he departs following our season finale away to Luton Town," Fulham said in a statement. The 46-year-old former Portugal international, who also played for Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham United in the Premier League, scored 54 goals in 250 games for Fulham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024