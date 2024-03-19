Left Menu

Soccer-WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - BBC

The current campaign figure surpassed the previous record of 689,297 fans from the 2022-23 season after Chelsea Women's record 32,970 fans watched their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday. This season also saw a new attendance record set for a WSL match in Arsenal's victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last month.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 05:37 IST
Soccer-WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - BBC

The Women's Super League set a new cumulative attendance record of 717,721 fans with six rounds to go this season, the BBC reported on Monday. The current campaign figure surpassed the previous record of 689,297 fans from the 2022-23 season after Chelsea Women's record 32,970 fans watched their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday.

This season also saw a new attendance record set for a WSL match in Arsenal's victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last month. All WSL teams except West Ham United will have played at least one match in their main stadium this season by the conclusion of the next round of matches at the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024