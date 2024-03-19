Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 driver Gasly invests in French third-tier soccer club

The 28-year-old, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner. "I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," said the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner.

Formula One driver and Paris St Germain fan Pierre Gasly has become an investor in third-tier French semi-professional soccer club FC Versailles. The 28-year-old, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," said the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner. "With (co-owners) Alexandre (Mulliez) & Fabien (Lazare), we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles."

Versailles once had France great Thierry Henry as a youth player as well as former France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

