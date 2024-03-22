Soccer-Saka out of England friendlies with injury
Forward Bukayo Saka has left the England camp after reporting for international duty carrying an injury, the national team said on Thursday. "The Arsenal forward reported to St. George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training," England said in a statement. Saka returned to his club for rehabilitation, while no replacements were planned, the statement added.
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:15 IST
Forward Bukayo Saka has left the England camp after reporting for international duty carrying an injury, the national team said on Thursday. "The Arsenal forward reported to St. George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training," England said in a statement.
Saka returned to his club for rehabilitation, while no replacements were planned, the statement added. England host Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday in friendly games at Wembley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bukayo Saka
- Brazil
- St. George's Park
- The Arsenal
- Belgium
- Saka
- Wembley
- England
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Belgium court convicts a prominent far-right activist to 1 year in jail for hateful, racist speech
Belgium''s change kit at Euro 2024 leaked, a tribute to comic-strip hero Tintin?
Blue jersey, brown shorts, white socks: Belgium''s new kit a tribute to comic book legend Tintin
Soccer-Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly
EU governments back law to cut packaging waste, says Belgium